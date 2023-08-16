Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,274,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,531,000 after acquiring an additional 766,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 798,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,107,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 477.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 238,542 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $520.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

