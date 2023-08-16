Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $230.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of -224.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average of $204.38. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $246.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.42.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

