Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,639 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 1,241.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Everi by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Trading Down 3.3 %

Everi stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.29. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

