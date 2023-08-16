Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,896,000,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HWM opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

