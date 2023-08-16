Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,252,000 after purchasing an additional 337,153 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,314,000 after buying an additional 251,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Down 1.6 %

BIDU stock opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.98. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. OTR Global cut Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

