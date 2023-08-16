Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 969.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 9,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

InMode Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.10. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32.

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.