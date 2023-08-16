Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 7,168.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ZWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZWS stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

