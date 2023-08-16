Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $555.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

