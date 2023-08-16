Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 900 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 291.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Cameco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

