Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3,260.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.37. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

