Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 10,090.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,684,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,377,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after buying an additional 473,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 994,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,371,000 after buying an additional 383,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. UBS Group cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,302 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

