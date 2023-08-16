Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRM opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 175.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

