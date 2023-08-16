Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Teradata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,294,000 after purchasing an additional 488,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,544 shares of company stock worth $5,441,736. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDC stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

