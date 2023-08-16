Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Upgraded by Imperial Capital to Outperform

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.61.

GETY opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.46. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,209.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,209.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $108,954.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,716.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,893 shares of company stock worth $882,574. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,061,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

