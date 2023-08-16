Freeline Therapeutics’ (FRLN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Freeline Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.35. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Freeline Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Social Media
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.