Freeline Therapeutics’ (FRLN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FRLN

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.35. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

About Freeline Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.