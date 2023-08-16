Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $14.96

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $15.48. Embraer shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 417,931 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERJ. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Embraer by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,484,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,586,000 after buying an additional 2,764,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,348 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,392,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,238,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,022,000 after purchasing an additional 860,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,138,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 888,976 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

