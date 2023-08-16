Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.46. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 80,229 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $2.80 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

The company has a market cap of $552.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,460,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

