Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.46. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 80,229 shares.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $2.80 in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,460,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.
