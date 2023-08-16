Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DCTH

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $6,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 124,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 53,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 183.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.