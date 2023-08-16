Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCTH. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Delcath Systems from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems



Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

