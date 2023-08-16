Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCTH

Delcath Systems Stock Up 81.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.74. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.