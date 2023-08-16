Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
