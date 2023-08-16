Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to €68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

