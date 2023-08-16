Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.60.

CLSD stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.09. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

