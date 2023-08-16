Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 265.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

