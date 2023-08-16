Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.87. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 6,129 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Securities raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $660.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,643.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,643.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.