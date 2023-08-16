Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Lowered to C$197.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$202.00 to C$197.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGJTF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cargojet to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
