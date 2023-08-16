Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given New C$119.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cargojet to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cargojet

Cargojet Trading Up 1.8 %

Cargojet Company Profile

CGJTF opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $118.95.

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.