Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given New C$119.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cargojet to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
