Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.
