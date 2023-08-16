Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

