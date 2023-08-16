Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1,731.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.63 and a 200-day moving average of $285.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.59.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

