Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,771 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,975,000 after acquiring an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

