Barclays PLC Purchases 52,671 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,798 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 18.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in NOV by 22.5% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 32,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,952,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 71,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

