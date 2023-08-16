Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,447 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,072,881 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after buying an additional 738,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,577 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after buying an additional 171,571 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.