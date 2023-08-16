Barclays PLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

ALE opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

