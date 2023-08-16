Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 119.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after buying an additional 193,486 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,437,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,823,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

