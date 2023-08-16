Barclays PLC Buys 113,284 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 598.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of PowerSchool worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 228,217 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 265,988 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth $5,948,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $375,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $43,775.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,348.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,287 shares of company stock worth $1,399,870. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PWSC opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -160.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

