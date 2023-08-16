Barclays PLC Acquires 5,075 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.