Barclays PLC Acquires 45,999 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of BankUnited worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE:BKU opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

