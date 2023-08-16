Barclays PLC Acquires 11,732 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 541.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $171.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.28. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

