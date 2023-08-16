Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. TheStreet raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

