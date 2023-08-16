Assetmark Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

