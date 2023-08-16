Assetmark Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nutrien by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.