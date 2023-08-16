Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGGZF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

