Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance
AVTE stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $407.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,479,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 377,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,007,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,362,000.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aerovate Therapeutics
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.