Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $407.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $36,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $171,314.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,508.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,881 shares of company stock worth $729,257 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,479,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 377,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,007,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,362,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

