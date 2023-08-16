Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $407.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $36,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $171,314.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,508.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,881 shares of company stock worth $729,257 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,479,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 377,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,007,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,362,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

