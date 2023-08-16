Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up to $55.19

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.19, but opened at $56.70. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 84,916 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,259,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,156,000 after purchasing an additional 672,160 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

