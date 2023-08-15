Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

