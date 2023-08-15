Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,350 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of MYR Group worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $156.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYR Group

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.