Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,682 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

