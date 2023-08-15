Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 183,065 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,870 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 183,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

