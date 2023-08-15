Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rollins by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Rollins by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 189,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

